SPLC aims to join eviction lawsuit against extended stay motel with ties to former governor

“They did tell folks, as anybody that operates under the innkeeper act, you don’t have to have an eviction,” he previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You lock them out.”

The lawsuit tested a legal interpretation on whether extended stay motel residents, who typically make low incomes and may be living on the brink of homelessness, have the same rights as tenants in apartments or houses. In addition, the legal battle began amid the pandemic, which prompted a federal moratorium on evictions for low-income renters. However, that order does not apply to people in hotels or motels.

In January, DeKalb County Judge Stacey Hydrick ruled that the residents were improperly evicted and denied Efficiency Lodge’s request to dismiss the case. Efficiency Lodge has appealed both decisions.

The SPLC, along with Housing Justice League, the Atlanta Volunteers Lawyers Foundation and two academics, filed legal paperwork last Thursday to try to enter the lawsuit on behalf of the former residents.

“In this case the Georgia Court of Appeals has an opportunity to make it clear: people living in extended stay hotels have rights and are part of the larger renters class, with shared interests and problems like any other renters,” Alison Johnson, executive director of the Housing Justice League, said in the release.