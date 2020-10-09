Ex-governor responds to lawsuit, complaints against brother’s motel chain

Barnes also clarified his role with the company. While he was once a co-owner of the Efficiency Lodge chain, which has over a dozen locations in Georgia and Florida, he said he sold all of his interest in the company many years ago. His brother remains the majority owner.

Legal Aid argues that people who have lived in a motel for over three months have the same rights as renters in apartments, because the law eliminates the occupancy tax after 90 consecutive days. Once the motel is not paying that tax, those people are no longer guests, they are tenants, Siegel said. That would mean the motel must go to court to file a formal eviction notice., though Barnes said “nothing in the law” explicitly supports that interpretation.

Barnes said the business had no choice but to enforce its rules.

“Which employees should be laid off because people say, ‘I’m just not gonna pay during this time?'” Barnes said.

Several of the residents forced to move out of Efficiency Lodge’s DeKalb location said they had fallen behind on rent payments because of the pandemic and were making efforts to catch up.

The company also received a $150,000 to $350,000 loan from the federal government through the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.

Residents have also complained about maintenance issues at the property. An online petition lists broken electrical wiring, mold and infestations, and expresses concern about armed security guards on the premises.

Barnes said he hadn’t heard about those issues from management, but he said “illegal activity” at the motel let them to hire extra security. He said the company didn’t have similar issues at other locations.

“We had all kinds of complaints down there,” he said. "The company cannot allow the business to be taken over.