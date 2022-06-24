‘Something else, please’: Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes

City staff said the project site wasn’t appropriate, given its close proximity to multiple single-family neighborhoods. To get their approval, the staff report said a residential project would need to be roughly half as dense as the one proposed by Landmark.

Jessica Hill, a Landmark representative, argued that the city isn’t being consistent with its zoning decisions for the area. She said a property two parcels over is mixed-use with city staff’s endorsement.

“They are suggesting that parcel should remain mixed-use,” Hill said, “but for some reason on this parcel, which both of them abut single-family (neighborhoods), this one needs to remain single-family residential. So there’s an inconsistency in how the staff is treating the two properties.”

Hill’s plea didn’t carry much weight with councilmembers or the group of neighbors who spoke against the project. Mandy Seaman, who lives nearby, said redevelopment will come to that property, but she urged city leadership to make sure it’s the right project.

“We understand development is going to happen — we want it to happen,” she said. “I’m definitely not naive enough to think that an abandoned industrial facility is good for the neighborhood. But something else please.”