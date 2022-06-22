This metro Atlanta city finished redistricting after population tripled

Chamblee, which saw its population effectively triple from 2010 to 2020, approved a new four-district council map at a Tuesday meeting. The north DeKalb County city had to redraw its district lines since the population increase, which was mostly due to two annexations, was not evenly spread among the city’s previous council districts.

After a lengthy redrawing process, the city of 30,000 residents will maintain four council districts, albeit it with slightly shifting borders.