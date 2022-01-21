Search for DeKalb’s next ethics officer will launch soon

Attorney Stacey Kalberman has served in the role — which involves providing ethics training for county officials and employees, investigating allegations of wrongdoing and more — for nearly six years. It’s been a tumultuous period that has seen multiple iterations of the ethics board with which she works come and go; Kalberman herself has been a frequent punching bag for certain state legislators and local officials who have argued her position wields too much power.

By law, Kalberman’s term ends in April and she cannot be reappointed.