Search for DeKalb’s next ethics officer will launch soon

DeKalb County ethics officer Stacey Kalberman (center) and members of the DeKalb County ethics board met over Zoom Wednesday afternoon, their first gathering since 2018. SCREENSHOT

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The search for DeKalb County’s next ethics officer will soon be underway.

Attorney Stacey Kalberman has served in the role — which involves providing ethics training for county officials and employees, investigating allegations of wrongdoing and more — for nearly six years. It’s been a tumultuous period that has seen multiple iterations of the ethics board with which she works come and go; Kalberman herself has been a frequent punching bag for certain state legislators and local officials who have argued her position wields too much power.

By law, Kalberman’s term ends in April and she cannot be reappointed.

The seven-member ethics board — which weighs ethics cases presented by Kalberman and has the ultimate decision on potential punishments — will also be tasked with finding her replacement. It heard presentations from a pair of search firms during a Thursday evening meeting but did not select one to work with.

A firm should be chosen in the coming weeks.

Ethics board members and Mark Hinkel, who chairs the DeKalb Citizens Advocacy Council, thanked Kalberman for her service during Thursday’s meeting.

