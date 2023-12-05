Runoff election will decide Brookhaven mayor and other metro races

Voters will pick the next Brookhaven mayor and other elected officials across the Atlanta metro in runoff elections Tuesday.

In Brookhaven, term limits have opened the door for either Lauren Kiefer or John Park to succeed Mayor John Ernst. Park, a longtime council member, was the highest vote-getter in November’s general election, winning 43% of the vote. Kiefer, a political newcomer, earned 30%.

The two have sparred over the direction the city should head.