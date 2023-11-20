When and where are the 2023 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?

Voters in the Atlanta city school district, the cities of Brookhaven and Roswell and parts of DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry counties will have one more election day this year, with runoffs scheduled to settle the closest contests from Nov. 7.

Runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with options to vote early the week after Thanksgiving. Required early voting dates are Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Some localities may offer additional days and hours on Nov. 25 or 26.

Here are the metro Atlanta races scheduled for runoffs:|