When and where are the 2023 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?

Voters in the Atlanta city school district, the cities of Brookhaven and Roswell and parts of DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry counties will have one more election day this year, with runoffs scheduled to settle the closest contests from Nov. 7.

Runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with options to vote early the week after Thanksgiving. Required early voting dates are Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Some localities may offer additional days and hours on Nov. 25 or 26.

Here are the metro Atlanta races scheduled for runoffs:|

Atlanta School Board: At-Large Seat 7 incumbent Tamara Jones faces Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

Brookhaven: City Councilman John Park faces Lauren Kiefer in a race to succeed Mayor John Ernst. Also, City Councilmember Linley Jones will face Michael Diaz (43.71%) for the District 1 seat

Doraville: Carrie Armistead and MD Naser are running for the City Council District 2, Post 2 seat.

East Point: The south Fulton city has three runoff races for City Council.

  • Ward B: Carrie Ziegler and Councilwoman Josette Bailey.
  • Ward C: Myron B. Cook and Tremayne Mitchell.
  • Ward D: Councilwoman Stephanie C. Gordon vs. LaTonya Martin Rogers

Henry County: District 2 Commissioner Neat Robinson and former Commissioner Bruce Holmes are on the ballot.

Roswell: Allen Sells and Michael Dal Cerro are running for the Council Post 2 seat currently held by Mike Palermo.

Snellville: Norman Carter and Catherine Hardrick are running for the Council Post 1 seat.

City of South Fulton: District 5 Councilman Corey Reeves faces Kalvin Bennett.

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
