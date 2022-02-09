Proposed DeKalb budget includes additional $14.1M for public safety

February 8, 2022 Dekalb County: A man who police initially believed had been killed in a shooting at a Stone Mountain gas station Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, 2022 survived the incident but was critically injured, according to DeKalb County officials. The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. at a Valero in the 5600 block of Redan Road, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responding officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery as of the early afternoon, Vincent said. The investigation remains active, but police believe the manÕs car may have been taken, Vincent said. Police first reported the victim dead at the scene but changed his status to critical after he was taken to the hospital. No further information about the incident, including the manÕs identity, has been released. The location of Tuesday morningÕs shooting was the scene of a fatal shootout last year, the AJC previously reported. Two men became involved in an argument inside the gas station, which was then a Citgo location, one night in April 2021. The dispute escalated into gunfire and when officers responded they found both men injured at the scene, the AJC reported. At least 15 shell casings were found in the gas stationÕs parking lot. Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died, police said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)