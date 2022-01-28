‘This agency is at risk’: DeKalb sheriff pushes for more funding

The physical state of the jail, combined with staffing shortages and court backlogs that keep pretrial detainees locked up longer than usual, makes it unsafe for everyone, Akies and Maddox said.

Some cell locks have been “damaged into disrepair” and inmates intentionally clogging toilets and setting fires help feed a myriad of issues, from mold to increased amounts of contraband making their way into the jail, the sheriff said.

“Everybody deserves to be safe. These inmates deserve to be safe here,” Maddox said. “What I’m asking for in this budget is to get us rolling, to get us started in order to make sure we get what we need in order to fulfill my constitutional obligation.”

Several members of the DeKalb Board of Commissioners, which approves the county’s annual budget, expressed support for the sheriff’s requests and said more conversations were needed.

Zach Williams, the county’s chief operating officer, was noncommittal. But he said a team has been looking into physical issues at the jail for several weeks and potential solutions were being explored.

Williams said little about the money requested to continue sheriff’s department pay raises. The administration and the sheriff have already clashed on the issue; Maddox reallocated money from other areas of her budget to put the pay bumps in place late last year.

“We’re not dismissing any of the needs that are being articulated,” Williams said Thursday. “We take them seriously and want to make sure that we have a jail that [the sheriff] can be proud of.”