Popular aquatic center in south DeKalb reopens in time for heat wave

According to a news release, the aquatic center features new chairs and tables. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Entry costs $5 for children 17 years old and younger, and admission for adults is $7.

The Browns Mill Aquatic Center is a key step to reopening Stonecrest, but the city emphasized its leaders remain cautious to reopen too quickly. It is one of the few DeKalb cities that has yet to fully reopen its City Hall or resume in-person council meetings.

“Staff will continue to monitor Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines on protecting public health, as well as track DeKalb County DPH COVID-19 statistics for the area,” the release said.