PETA urges DeKalb to reconsider no-kill policies

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals told county CEO Michael Thurmond in a letter Monday they appreciate his recent decision to reassess the policy. Thurmond told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that the approach, while admirable, might not be feasible currently given the current conditions in the shelter. Thurmond made that statement after an AJC article revealed that DeKalb’s shelter has been subject to more state inspections than Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb counties combined.

The DeKalb and Fulton shelters are run by the Georgia-based nonprofit Lifeline Animal Project.

“Such policies are disastrous for both animals and residents,” wrote Teresa Chagrin, an animal care and control specialist with PETA.

Thurmond plans to meet Wednesday with staff from LifeLine, which has managed the shelter since 2013. The nonprofit was founded with a mission to eliminate euthanasia but recently has resorted to putting down dogs because of overcrowding. At various points in recent months, there have been nearly 700 dogs in a shelter built to comfortably hold 250.

“No-kill” shelters euthanize 10% or fewer animals. Supporters say the approach buys animals with minor behavioral issues or treatable medical conditions more time to find a home.

But critics say the policy results in dogs being “warehoused” indefinitely. Stray dogs who can be dangerous often remain on the street longer because there’s no space for them in the shelter, they say.

PETA encouraged Thurmond to support legislation requiring owners to spay or neuter their animals.

State officials have issued numerous citations to DeKalb’s shelter in Chamblee since the start of 2022, most of which have resulted because of health and safety issues related to overcrowding.

Thurmond said the letter from PETA was “enlightening.” He plans to meet with the organization to hear more ideas for ways the county can ensure humane conditions in the shelter.

“What we really need is to open up discussion, to literally put everything on the table,” he said.

Thurmond visited the shelter Tuesday morning and said he talked with staff and volunteers.

“Obviously, it’s overcrowded,” he said. “But I saw people working who are concerned and who love the animals.”