DeKalb CEO to meet with LifeLine over animal shelter issues

Following a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about problems at the Chamblee shelter, which the state has cited for numerous violations over the last two years, Thurmond said it is clear that conditions in the overcrowded shelter run by the LifeLine Animal Project are not humane.

Thurmond said the shelter’s no-kill approach, which was backed by county commissioners in a 2017 resolution, is “inspiring and admirable” but doesn’t account for current circumstances.

“Is that rational? It can still be a goal, but in the interim, it’s a public safety issue,” he said.

Thurmond’s request comes as the shelter has already made concessions to its no-kill goals, which call for euthanizing 10% or fewer animals. The rate hit 12% in August, the last month for which data is available. In September, LifeLine announced it was putting down dogs for space reasons, a decision LifeLine CEO Rebecca Guinn described as a drastic, stop-gap measure that was only considered because of conditions in the overcrowded shelter.

Explore DeKalb animal shelter plagued by repeated issues

Thurmond said he also wants to talk with LifeLine about how it runs the shelter. Volunteers have said animals at the shelter are living in conditions that could get a private owner charged with neglect.

Previously, he said in a statement that LifeLine is “doing an exceptional job under very difficult circumstances.” Following the AJC’s report, which outlined how ongoing health and safety issues have prompted visits from Georgia Department of Agriculture inspectors at a rate higher than all other public shelters in metro Atlanta combined, Thurmond said he is asking staff to investigate.

“That’s one thing I want to understand,” he said. “Why are we an outlier in this regard?”

He said it was premature to offer an opinion on whether LifeLine is properly managing the shelter.

“I’ve not spoken to them. I try not to pre-judge, that’s not right,” Thurmond said. “We need to see what is in the best interests of DeKalb County and our animal citizens.”

In addition to meeting with LifeLine representatives, Thurmond said he wants to hear from residents about their experiences with the shelter and will set up a way for the public to give feedback. He said allegations that LifeLine has retaliated against volunteers who have spoken out about conditions are disturbing.

The nonprofit animal welfare group has operated the DeKalb shelter since 2013. When LifeLine took over, one in three animals were being euthanized. Even accounting for the recent uptick, fewer animals are dying now.

But the shelter has been plagued by issues caused by overcrowding. At various times in recent months, there have been nearly 700 dogs in a shelter built to comfortably hold 250.

State inspectors have been out to the DeKalb shelter at least 30 times since the start of 2022, mostly to address recurring issues. Overcrowding itself isn’t a violation of state regulations but it can cause a shelter to run afoul of other health and safety rules. Twice the state has blocked the shelter for taking new animals in because of housekeeping and sanitation violations.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

During the state’s most recent inspection on Oct. 5, there were 581 dogs at the shelter. The inspector wrote that the facility appeared “much cleaner” than when she visited in September, though dogs were still seen lying in their own feces and urine.

The county has already pledged money for an overflow shelter, as well as programs to help owners with financial hardships keep their pets. Thurmond said that long-term, the county needs to put more emphasis on keeping pets out of the shelter in the first place. He wants to see additional support for foster programs as well as expanded spay and neuter programs.

The current overcrowding crisis must be dealt with first, though, he said.