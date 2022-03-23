Pepsi gets $15.7M tax break for DeKalb expansion

The food and beverage giant, state and local officials, and Decide DeKalb, the county’s economic development arm, announced earlier this month the planned expansion of an existing facility in Tucker. The $260-million project would add at least 136 new full-time jobs, officials said, bringing Pepsi’s total workforce in DeKalb to more than 600.

A press release said the expansion would make the Tucker plant one of Pepsi’s biggest and enable production there to increase by 500% by 2025.