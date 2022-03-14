Pedestrian killed while crossing Tucker highway

The victim, a man believed to be in his late 50s, was walking across the northbound lanes of Lawrenceville Highway near Cooledge Road when he was hit by a car heading west, according to a DeKalb police spokesperson. The area is home to several gas stations, banks and a MARTA bus stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived about 12:45 a.m. His name was not released.