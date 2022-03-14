Hamburger icon
Pedestrian killed while crossing Tucker highway

The victim, a man believed to be in his late 50s, was walking across the northbound lanes of Lawrenceville Highway near Cooledge Road when he was hit by a car heading west, according to DeKalb County police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he tried to cross a busy DeKalb County highway and was hit by a car in Tucker, police said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his late 50s, was walking across the northbound lanes of Lawrenceville Highway near Cooledge Road when he was hit by a car heading west, according to a DeKalb police spokesperson. The area is home to several gas stations, banks and a MARTA bus stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived about 12:45 a.m. His name was not released.

The driver stayed at the scene to speak with investigators, and it was not known if they would face charges, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

