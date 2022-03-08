DeKalb commissioner says he won’t seek a fifth term

“Because I care deeply for DeKalb’s future, I’ll soon endorse a candidate to succeed me and encourage voters to learn and decide for themselves,” Rader said.

He did not provide further information on who that person might be.

Two other DeKalb commission seats are also on the ballot this election season. Sitting commissioners Larry Johnson (District 3 in southwest DeKalb) and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (Super District 7, which covers the eastern half of DeKalb) have already qualified to run for re-election.

Both will have at least one challenger for May 24′s Democratic primary.

Andrew Walter Bell qualified Monday to challenge Johnson.

Gregory Adams, a former commissioner who lost to Cochran-Johnson in 2018, has qualified for a rematch in that district.