More than 10,000 early votes cast so far in DeKalb

While the May 24 election is technically a party primary, no Republicans qualified for the District 2 seat, which covers parts of the Decatur and North Druid Hills areas. That means the Democratic winner will earn a spot on the commission.

Three DeKalb County school board races, which are nonpartisan, are also on the ballot.

They include the open race to fill Orson’s seat and a District 6 race that may get interesting. Several local officials have rescinded their support for incumbent school board member Diijon DaCosta after he helped lead the controversial ouster of schools superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

DeKalb is hosting advanced in-person voting at 13 different locations. A list of those sites can be found here; a map is included below.

Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays through May 20. Locations will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Friday is the last day to to request an absentee ballot.