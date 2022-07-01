Mixed-use project with 180-plus homes begins construction in Brookhaven

A developer recently broke ground on a new mixed-use project that will bring high-end apartments, townhomes and shops to Brookhaven’s soon-to-be city center.
Terwilliger Pappas, a Buckhead-based developer, is building Solis Dresden Village, which will include 176 apartments, seven townhomes and 30,000 square feet of commercial space. The mixed-use project will be located just east of the city’s MARTA station, which is planned to become the site of a new City Hall.
The retail component will fit the city’s vision for the Dresden Drive and Peachtree Road area, with streetcorner shops and restaurants. Terwilliger Pappas is partnering with Chamblee-based developer Connolly to complete the retail space.
The apartments will include multiple amenities, such as a fitness center, a pool, a wine tasting room, a pet spa, coworking spaces and a private meditation room. New South Construction is the project’s general contractor, Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio is the architectural and interior designer and Kimley Horn is the project’s civil engineers.
The project is expected to open in mid-2024.
