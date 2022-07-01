Mixed-use project with 180-plus homes begins construction in Brookhaven

Terwilliger Pappas, a Buckhead-based developer, is building Solis Dresden Village, which will include 176 apartments, seven townhomes and 30,000 square feet of commercial space. The mixed-use project will be located just east of the city’s MARTA station, which is planned to become the site of a new City Hall.

The retail component will fit the city’s vision for the Dresden Drive and Peachtree Road area, with streetcorner shops and restaurants. Terwilliger Pappas is partnering with Chamblee-based developer Connolly to complete the retail space.