BreakingNews
Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: MARTA agrees to let Brookhaven build new City Hall at train station

Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station

Credit: MARTA

Combined ShapeCaption
Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station

Credit: MARTA

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago
The city and MARTA have been trying for years to bring a major development to the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe station

It appears Brookhaven has a home for its new City Hall.

The MARTA board voted Thursday afternoon to allow the north DeKalb County city to build a City Hall at the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe station. Since train stations are owned by MARTA, local governments need to enter into ground lease agreements for development projects on those properties.

No other details on the development were released, but Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that this deal has been years in the making.

“This agreement is the culmination of a dialog which has been ongoing for several years with MARTA to create a transit-friendly live-work-play community that meets the current and future lifestyle needs of its residents,” Ernst said in an emailed statement. “This is a great opportunity to establish a transit-supportive, walkable, active City Hall that identifies Brookhaven as a forward-thinking City.”

The Brookhaven City Council will consider its own resolution Tuesday, which Ernst said he’s confident will be approved. That resolution, which has not been publicly released, should include more details on the proposed City Hall development, MARTA’s spokeswoman said.

The current City Hall in Brookhaven, which was founded in 2012, is located in a rental space off Peachtree Road. But city leadership has considered building a new one at multiple locations over the past few years.

Brookhaven Park was previously listed as a possibility, but the city pledged against doing when it bought the full park from DeKalb County earlier this year. The city’s MARTA station was also highlighted as a possibility in past comprehensive plans.

The 15-acre train station has been the focus of large projects that never came to fruition. In 2017, MARTA canceled a $200 million development at the station due to several disagreements. The project would have transformed the station’s parking lots into Brookhaven’s city center, including shops, offices, a hotel, condos, apartments and a food market.

ExploreMARTA calls off major Brookhaven development

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Hudson Swafford, Andy Ogletree among golfers suspended by PGA Tour4h ago
Federal murder charge for Georgia man accused of shooting postal worker
9m ago
No. 1? Magic work out Jabari Smith in advance of NBA draft
1h ago
Dazzle your dad with gifts for his bar cart
2h ago
Dazzle your dad with gifts for his bar cart
2h ago
Falcons to wrap up OTAs with Feleipe Franks as ‘hybrid’ player
1h ago
The Latest
Grants help with Tucker landscaping
22h ago
Dunwoody stops effort to take church property for possible softball field
DeKalb gets another $25M for local rental assistance
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top