BREAKING: MARTA agrees to let Brookhaven build new City Hall at train station

The current City Hall in Brookhaven, which was founded in 2012, is located in a rental space off Peachtree Road. But city leadership has considered building a new one at multiple locations over the past few years.

Brookhaven Park was previously listed as a possibility, but the city pledged against doing when it bought the full park from DeKalb County earlier this year. The city’s MARTA station was also highlighted as a possibility in past comprehensive plans.

The 15-acre train station has been the focus of large projects that never came to fruition. In 2017, MARTA canceled a $200 million development at the station due to several disagreements. The project would have transformed the station’s parking lots into Brookhaven’s city center, including shops, offices, a hotel, condos, apartments and a food market.