Man shot, killed while trying to rob DeKalb pizza place, police say

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A would-be robber was fatally shot in a pizza restaurant near Decatur on Friday night, authorities said.

About 10 p.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to an armed robbery call at MOD Pizza off Blackmon Drive, which is just north of the city limits of Avondale Estates and Decatur. When police arrived, they found a man across the street who had been shot.

Investigators said the man, who tried to rob the restaurant at gunpoint, was shot by someone else inside the business. Police did not identify whether the shooter was an employee or a customer.

The alleged robber was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police have not released his name. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested the police incident report to try to learn more.

No one has been charged in connection with the shooting. A restaurant manager declined to comment to the AJC about the attempted robbery and ensuing gunfire due to the ongoing police investigation.

