Long-awaited replacement rec center opening in DeKalb

The Friday morning ceremony at 593 Parksdale Drive will officially open the $10.2-million center, which has been in the works for years. It replaces the original center that opened in 1962 in honor of Grant, who was a “renowned African-American community leader, spiritual advisor, businesswoman and philanthropist,” a press release said.

“This new center is a long sought-after amenity for DeKalb County and District 4,” Commissioner Steve Bradshaw said in the news release. “I am appreciative of the dedication of those involved and so many have worked for a decade-plus to get us to this point of having a beautiful state-of-the-art recreational center.”