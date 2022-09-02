Long-awaited replacement rec center opening in DeKalb

DeKalb County officials were set to cut the ribbon Friday on the brand new Tobie Grant Recreational Center in Scottdale — a facility they said will “become the hallmark of the community to be enjoyed for years to come.”
The Friday morning ceremony at 593 Parksdale Drive will officially open the $10.2-million center, which has been in the works for years. It replaces the original center that opened in 1962 in honor of Grant, who was a “renowned African-American community leader, spiritual advisor, businesswoman and philanthropist,” a press release said.
“This new center is a long sought-after amenity for DeKalb County and District 4,” Commissioner Steve Bradshaw said in the news release. “I am appreciative of the dedication of those involved and so many have worked for a decade-plus to get us to this point of having a beautiful state-of-the-art recreational center.”
The 24,807-square-foot recreation center will offer “intergenerational programming,” officials said, and will include a library, multipurpose rooms, administrative offices, a multipurpose basketball court and a gymnasium track.
It will also offer concessions, restrooms with dressing rooms, an arts and crafts room and areas for dance and aerobics.
