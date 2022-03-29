Long-awaited meeting of DeKalb’s charter review commission rescheduled

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond originally created the charter review commission with a 2019 executive order. It held its first — and still only — meeting in early 2020.

The commission chair originally appointed by Thurmond stepped down following that meeting and the COVID pandemic arrived shortly thereafter. Thurmond did appoint another chairperson until last month, when he selected State Court Judge Ronald B. Ramsey Sr. for the role.

DeKalb is the only county in Georgia with a CEO form of government. The elected chief executive has significant administrative powers while the county’s Board of Commissioners has legislative duties. Historically, there have been significant tensions between the two entities.

The charter review panel’s exact approach to its job is yet to be seen, but that structure could be examined.

The Board of Commissioners’ current set-up could be looked at too.

The commission currently includes five district commissioners and a pair of “super district” commissioners. Each of the super districts covers half of the county, overlapping with multiple regular districts.