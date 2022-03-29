ajc logo
X

Long-awaited meeting of DeKalb’s charter review commission rescheduled

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is defending his handling of an internal audit of the watershed department

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is defending his handling of an internal audit of the watershed department

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A long-awaited meeting of the DeKalb charter review commission has been rescheduled.

The commission — a 17-member panel given the weighty task of assessing how the county government functions and potentially making sweeping suggestions for how it should be restructured — had been slated to meet on Wednesday.

But a late Monday evening email from the county staffer helping coordinate meetings said “several key stakeholders and appointees” had conflicted and would’ve been unable to attend.

ExploreCEO appoints chair of DeKalb charter review commission

The virtual gathering is now scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 18.

It would be the group’s first meeting in more than two years.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond originally created the charter review commission with a 2019 executive order. It held its first — and still only — meeting in early 2020.

The commission chair originally appointed by Thurmond stepped down following that meeting and the COVID pandemic arrived shortly thereafter. Thurmond did appoint another chairperson until last month, when he selected State Court Judge Ronald B. Ramsey Sr. for the role.

DeKalb is the only county in Georgia with a CEO form of government. The elected chief executive has significant administrative powers while the county’s Board of Commissioners has legislative duties. Historically, there have been significant tensions between the two entities.

The charter review panel’s exact approach to its job is yet to be seen, but that structure could be examined.

The Board of Commissioners’ current set-up could be looked at too.

The commission currently includes five district commissioners and a pair of “super district” commissioners. Each of the super districts covers half of the county, overlapping with multiple regular districts.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chamblee police searching for man accused of punching Lyft driver
15h ago
Contract still in works for new Stone Mountain Park management partner
18h ago
Tucker nonprofit aiding Ukrainian refugees
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top