Leadership DeKalb names new board chair, executive director

Leadership DeKalb announced Marquetta J. Bryan, an attorney, will serve as its new board chair, and Indras Whittaker, a marketing and political campaign strategist, will be the organization’s executive director for 2022. The nonprofit, founded in 1986, works to connect county leaders and foster growth in DeKalb.

“I am committed to working in collaboration with our board, staff, alumni, class members, and community partners to exceed our mission in positioning leaders to unite, commit and act to make DeKalb a premier place to live, work and enjoy life,” Whittaker said in a news release. She was previously the marketing director for Jackmont Hospitality.