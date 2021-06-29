Leadership DeKalb names 47 people to its 2022 class

Leadership DeKalb recently announced its class of 2022, which includes 47 people. From educators to public officials to nonprofit heads, the list represents a wide variety of sectors, including DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editor Kevin Riley.

The list also includes multiple law enforcement officials, such as Decatur police Capt. William Woodruff, DeKalb police Capt. Ariel Toledo, Decatur fire Lt. Bernard Tarplin Jr. and DeKalb fire Battalion Chief Tremayne McMurray.