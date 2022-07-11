Lawsuit over DeKalb board’s pay raise vote still bouncing around courts

The suit brought by Ed Williams, leader of the local advocacy group Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, challenges the legality of the vote that raised commissioners’ to more than $64,000, an increase of nearly 60%. The item was quietly introduced — and approved — during a Feb. 2018 meeting, without being listed on the agenda and without going through the commission’s normal committee review process.

In legal filings, county officials have since said that the vote had to be rushed because they learned at the last moment that a similar item in the state legislature wasn’t progressing and such a measure had to be adopted before qualifying fees were set for upcoming elections.