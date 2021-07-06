ajc logo
X

Lane closures in Avondale Estates Friday for TV production shoot

There will be television production in Avondale Estates on Dartmouth Ave. Friday, July 9. AJC file photo
Caption
There will be television production in Avondale Estates on Dartmouth Ave. Friday, July 9. AJC file photo

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

Paramount Worldwide Productions Inc. will be shooting scenes for an episodic series Friday, July 9 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. in Avondale Estates. Prep for the shoot will take place Thursday, July 8 and wrap on Saturday, July 10.

The production company has requested about 1,300 feet of lane closure for the west lane on Dartmouth between S. Avondale and Fairfield.

For over 40 years, the Georgia Film Office has been engaged in bringing film and television production to Georgia. The office maintains a locations database of thousands of properties, and provides scouting assistance as well as certifying projects for the tax incentive. With its temperate climate, great variety of locations, the world’s busiest airport, large crew base and pro-business focus, Georgia is now a leading destination in the world for filming.

The film and television industries in Georgia generated $9.5 billion in 2018, but the economic impacts extend much further. Countless jobs are created in the process. Everything from electricians and lighting to stage construction and real estate. This video features a few of the individuals who depend on Georgia’s booming film industry.

There’s a reason why the entertainment industry in Georgia is attracting a record number of productions. In Georgia, you’ll find one of the most competitive tax incentive programs in the country, along with a broad network of production and recording facilities, a large and skilled workforce, the latest production equipment and suppliers, gaming and interactive media developers, and technology and support services.

Information: www.georgia.org/video/georgias-film-industry

In Other News
1
Stone Mountain doesn’t raise property taxes after citizen outcry
2
Avondale Estates tree inventory process to start this week
3
Atlanta Braves, DeKalb partner to renovate baseball, football fields
4
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
5
Memorial Service Saturday for longtime Avondale Estates resident Pat...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top