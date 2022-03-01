Former Brookhaven sex toy shop owner avoids jail sentence, $420K fine

“Since the time that the criminal fine was imposed, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the court’s judgement about the necessity, or propriety, of sentencing individuals to the DeKalb County Jail for failure to comply with orders relating to non-violent municipal code violations,” the order read. “The conditions at the jail and the risk to the safety of Morrison, other inmates and jail employees are paramount concerns for the court.”

Stardust opened on Buford Highway in 2013 — shortly before Brookhaven adopted its stricter law curbing sex shops. Stardust was located across the street from an apartment complex and next to the Pink Pony strip club, which pays a fee to the city to remain open.

The city’s ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses has been challenged in court but was ultimately upheld.Morrison, who now owns the Tokyo Valentino sex shops in metro Atlanta, said he expects Brookhaven to appeal the recent ruling. Neither the city nor the city’s attorney responded to the AJC’s request for comment before publication.