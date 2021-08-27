Feds: Brookhaven man’s extortion scheme promised dropped charges for $15K

A Brookhaven man faces six wire fraud charges after being accused of convincing a defendant that a $15,000 bribe would lead to the person’s federal case being dismissed.
Jamal Harrison, 33, was recently indicted in the extortion scheme, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine’s office. The FBI said Harrison claimed to be a part-time GBI employee who knew a federal prosecutor that was over the case of an unnamed Atlanta defendant. Harrison allegedly told the defendant that a $15,000 bribe to the federal prosecutor would result in the case being dismissed.
In July 2020, the unnamed Atlanta resident was arrested on a criminal indictment by Erskine’s office. The next month, Harrison learned about the arrest and met with the defendant. Harrison allegedly pretended to be a GBI employee and said the prosecutor would drop the person’s charges in exchange for a bribe.
The defendant initially refused, but Harrison is accused of ramping up his scheme days later. The release said Harrison claimed the prosecutor would file additional charges and seek a longer prison sentence if a bribe wasn’t paid.
The person then agreed to pay $12,000 in cash. Harrison lied and said he gave the money to the prosecutor when he really just kept it, the release said. Harrison also allegedly claimed the case might be dismissed more quickly if the defendant paid more money.
By January 2021, the defendant and their attorney met with the prosecutor, which is when they realized the defendant had been extorted. The next month, the defendant entered a guilty plea.
However, Harrison continued to tell the defendant that the charges would be dismissed if the person paid more money, the release said. In March, the defendant gave Harrison $3,000 in cash during a recorded meeting in exchange for a guarantee that the case would be dismissed.
“Harrison allegedly promised a favorable outcome in the victim’s federal case when instead it was just a scam,” Erskine said in the release. “If a member of the public is asked to pay a bribe, don’t pay it and call the FBI immediately.”
No further information on Harrison’s custody was provided.