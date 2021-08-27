Feds: Brookhaven man’s extortion scheme promised dropped charges for $15K

By January 2021, the defendant and their attorney met with the prosecutor, which is when they realized the defendant had been extorted. The next month, the defendant entered a guilty plea.

However, Harrison continued to tell the defendant that the charges would be dismissed if the person paid more money, the release said. In March, the defendant gave Harrison $3,000 in cash during a recorded meeting in exchange for a guarantee that the case would be dismissed.

“Harrison allegedly promised a favorable outcome in the victim’s federal case when instead it was just a scam,” Erskine said in the release. “If a member of the public is asked to pay a bribe, don’t pay it and call the FBI immediately.”

No further information on Harrison’s custody was provided.