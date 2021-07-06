Ex-DeKalb commissioner’s bribery trial rescheduled again

Most recently, Barnes Sutton had been scheduled to stand trial in August, more than two years after she was arrested by FBI agents and charged with extortion and bribery. A recent order from U.S. District Court Judge Mark Cohen set a new start date of Oct. 18.

Many previous delays were fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest is due to a request by Barnes Sutton to have the trial postponed until after she has surgery to rectify a health condition that would make her presence during trial “untenable.”