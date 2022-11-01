Ex-DeKalb commissioner declines to testify, federal case headed to jury

With help from Morris Williams, a county staffer who was wearing a wire after being flipped by the FBI, Veasley ultimately paid Barnes Sutton a total of $1,000.

“This was a shakedown, plain and simple,” prosecutor Victor Salgado said Tuesday.

Barnes Sutton’s team of public defenders, meanwhile, contended that the payments were not bribes but contributions to an “informal legal defense fund.”

One of Barnes Sutton’s attorneys, Mildred Dunn, had asked Monday afternoon for the judge to acquit her client altogether. She argued that, among other things, the prosecution hadn’t provided sufficient evidence that a quid pro quo existed or that Veasley was fearful of the repercussions if he didn’t pay up.

Judge Mark H. Cohen said the government had made an ample enough case for it to proceed to the jury, and they would decide if the accusations had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.