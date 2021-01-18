Dunwoody, Sandy Springs open Springwood Connector

The new roadway was built entirely with private-sector funds. State Farm donated part of the land and paid for design and construction costs of the Dunwoody portion of the road in conjunction with the company’s new regional hub, which contains 1.1 million square feet of office space, developed by KDC, in three buildings. State Farm’s project team also provided the permitting and coordination required for the road to cross Perimeter Creek. Pollack Shores completed the segment in Sandy Springs as part of a new housing development.

“Today is a great example of the strength of the working relationship between State Farm and our local community” said Rich Fatzynytz, State Farm Administrative Services Director. “We look forward to - when we can again - live, work and play here.”