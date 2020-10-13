Dunwoody provides not-for-profit grants using CARES funding

Local not-for-profit organizations may apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to reimburse eligible expenses on individuals in the Dunwoody area who lost jobs, income, or were affected in other ways by the pandemic. Eligible expenses by organizations dating back to March 27, 2020 can include rent or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food, and other unforeseen financial or emergency needs of the community.

Expenses by organizations that provide mental health services for vulnerable individuals may also be considered for reimbursement through grants. In addition, expenses to build capacity for future use may be eligible.