DeKalb’s next food giveaway will also include supply-filled bookbags

With the new school year right around the corner, DeKalb County’s latest food giveaway will also include supply-filled bookbags and “lunch box snacks.”
The DeKalb government has held monthly distributions since May 2020 in an attempt to address pandemic-fueled food insecurity. That will continue on Saturday, July 30, when the county will distribute a total of 5,000 boxes of chicken, eggs, fruits and vegetables across seven different locations.
This time around, the boxes will include “cereal, cookies and juices,” officials said — and 5,000 clear bookbags stuffed with pencils, pens, rulers, crayons, notebooks, paper, flash drives and calculators will also be available.
“We are pleased to partner with the DeKalb County School District and our faith community to help parents prepare to send their children back to school,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.
All food and supplies will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
Distribution begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
- Saint Phillip A.M.E., 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
The county has used federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the more than 80,000 boxes of food that have been distributed since 2020.
The DeKalb County School District’s new year begins on Aug. 8.
About the Author