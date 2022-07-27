DeKalb’s next food giveaway will also include supply-filled bookbags

The DeKalb government has held monthly distributions since May 2020 in an attempt to address pandemic-fueled food insecurity. That will continue on Saturday, July 30, when the county will distribute a total of 5,000 boxes of chicken, eggs, fruits and vegetables across seven different locations.

This time around, the boxes will include “cereal, cookies and juices,” officials said — and 5,000 clear bookbags stuffed with pencils, pens, rulers, crayons, notebooks, paper, flash drives and calculators will also be available.