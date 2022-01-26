Hamburger icon
DeKalb working to fix water main break near Perimeter Mall

Parts of Jordan Lane will be closed to through-traffic through Oct. 31 for the installation of a new water main.

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

DeKalb County crews were working Wednesday morning to fix a water main break near Dunwoody.

The break — which officials said was caused by a contractor doing construction in the area — was reported near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Ashford Parkway. That’s in a busy commercial and business district less than a mile north of Perimeter Mall.

Few details were immediately available but, shortly after 9 a.m., the county said “some customers” were without water service.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Investigations
