DeKalb working to fix water main break near Perimeter Mall

DeKalb County crews were working Wednesday morning to fix a water main break near Dunwoody.
The break — which officials said was caused by a contractor doing construction in the area — was reported near the intersection of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Ashford Parkway. That’s in a busy commercial and business district less than a mile north of Perimeter Mall.
Few details were immediately available but, shortly after 9 a.m., the county said “some customers” were without water service.
