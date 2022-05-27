DeKalb to tackle delays in recycling, yard waste pickup over holiday

DeKalb County residents whose recycling and yard trimmings have not been collected should leave those items at the curb through the holiday weekend, officials said.
The county said sanitation crews would be working through Memorial Day to address the delayed pick-ups, which officials attributed to “significant staffing issues.”
“The Sanitation Division apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as collection teams work toward completing scheduled service while ensuring the safety of all employees,” a press release said.
As previously announced, next week’s regular collection schedule will be pushed back a day due to the holiday.
