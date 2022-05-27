BreakingNews
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
ajc logo
X

DeKalb to tackle delays in recycling, yard waste pickup over holiday

A DeKalb County sanitation worker empties a trash bin. SPECIAL PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
A DeKalb County sanitation worker empties a trash bin. SPECIAL PHOTO

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

DeKalb County residents whose recycling and yard trimmings have not been collected should leave those items at the curb through the holiday weekend, officials said.

The county said sanitation crews would be working through Memorial Day to address the delayed pick-ups, which officials attributed to “significant staffing issues.”

“The Sanitation Division apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as collection teams work toward completing scheduled service while ensuring the safety of all employees,” a press release said.

As previously announced, next week’s regular collection schedule will be pushed back a day due to the holiday.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list
13h ago
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors
13h ago
DeKalb to count commission race ballots again
DeKalb to count commission race ballots again
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
42m ago
The Latest
Brookhaven plans to expand police drone coverage
6h ago
DeKalb to count commission race ballots again
Vacant office tower near Northlake Mall could be revamped into apartments
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
22h ago
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
19h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top