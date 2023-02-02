DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend

“With grocery costs up nearly 15%, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”

The food packages — which will include 10-pound boxes of chicken; 20-pound boxes with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs; plus cookies, juice boxes and cereal — will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at seven different locations.