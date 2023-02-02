BreakingNews
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both celebrate Black History Month and help residents struggling with inflation.

“With grocery costs up nearly 15%, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”

The food packages — which will include 10-pound boxes of chicken; 20-pound boxes with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs; plus cookies, juice boxes and cereal — will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at seven different locations.

The drive-thru event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Locations are as follows:

  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has given more than 105,000 boxes of food to residents in need. Federal COVID-19 relief funds have been used to cover the cost.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

