DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both celebrate Black History Month and help residents struggling with inflation.
“With grocery costs up nearly 15%, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
The food packages — which will include 10-pound boxes of chicken; 20-pound boxes with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs; plus cookies, juice boxes and cereal — will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at seven different locations.
The drive-thru event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Locations are as follows:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
Since May 2020, DeKalb County has given more than 105,000 boxes of food to residents in need. Federal COVID-19 relief funds have been used to cover the cost.
