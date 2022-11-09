DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program

The county announced Wednesday that the deadline for new applications to its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition will be 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

“The TLAC program has been a tremendous success helping more than 5,000 families and landlords impacted by the pandemic and the economy,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “However, in order to meet the federal deadline, we have to stop receiving new applications and process those we have in the pipeline.”