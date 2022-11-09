BreakingNews
Georgia Senate race heading to runoff
ajc logo
X

DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast.

The county announced Wednesday that the deadline for new applications to its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition will be 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

“The TLAC program has been a tremendous success helping more than 5,000 families and landlords impacted by the pandemic and the economy,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “However, in order to meet the federal deadline, we have to stop receiving new applications and process those we have in the pipeline.”

DeKalb officials said the TLAC program and other nonprofit organizations have distributed more than $61 million to renters and landlords since Feb. 2021.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 645 pending applications with the program and about $41.3 million available to spend.

Visit dekalbstatecourt.net/renthelp to apply or for more information. Those in need can also schedule an in-person appointment by emailing renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov or calling 404-371-3201.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

BREAKING: Georgia Senate race heading to runoff1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
4h ago

Credit: Family photos

32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
30m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

How Georgia’s unique runoff system came to be
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

How Georgia’s unique runoff system came to be
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Takeoff’s death another blow for Atlanta’s hip-hop scene
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb Symphony Orchestra

DeKalb Symphony Orchestra performs Nov. 8
Boy, 12, taken into custody after early morning fire at DeKalb apartments
Conviction doesn’t mean dismissal for ex-DeKalb official’s ethics cases
Featured

Georgia’s unique runoff system shaped by long, complicated history
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top