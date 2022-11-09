DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program

DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast.
The county announced Wednesday that the deadline for new applications to its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition will be 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
“The TLAC program has been a tremendous success helping more than 5,000 families and landlords impacted by the pandemic and the economy,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “However, in order to meet the federal deadline, we have to stop receiving new applications and process those we have in the pipeline.”
DeKalb officials said the TLAC program and other nonprofit organizations have distributed more than $61 million to renters and landlords since Feb. 2021.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 645 pending applications with the program and about $41.3 million available to spend.
Visit dekalbstatecourt.net/renthelp to apply or for more information. Those in need can also schedule an in-person appointment by emailing renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov or calling 404-371-3201.
