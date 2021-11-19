ajc logo
X

DeKalb school district apologizes for ‘obscene images’ during meeting

56 bus drivers call out in DeKalb County, disrupting school day
Caption
56 bus drivers call out in DeKalb County, disrupting school day

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
Hackers allegedly accessed virtual meeting of ESPLOST Advisory Committee

The DeKalb County School District would like to apologize to the roughly 81 people who may have been subjected to “obscene images” during a recent virtual meeting.

In an statement emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the school district said hackers infiltrated Wednesday night’s meeting of the E-SPLOST Advisory Committee (a group of local residents assembled to weigh in on how the county expends sales tax revenue) and posted inappropriate images.

ExploreHow to prevent trolls from "Zoom bombing" your online meeting

No further information about the nature of the unpleasantness was provided. But the district appeared to blame the incident on the meeting being “hosted through a personal Zoom account.”

“Moving forward, the district will host all meeting in district-secured accounts,” the district’s statement said.

So-called “Zoom bombing” — when nefarious actors or bored online trolls hijack an online meeting — is not an uncommon issue, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when videoconferencing has become the go-to for many companies, individuals and government entities.

A (presumably edited) recording of the recent DeKalb meeting was expected to be posted online by the end of the week.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Estep
Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community wins innovation award
21h ago
1 week after Clarkston kidnapping, police have no suspects and a man is dead
Decatur picks developer for affordable housing project in Legacy Park
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top