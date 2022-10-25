BreakingNews
1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
ajc logo
X

DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life.

According to officials, ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams were working their regular route near Lithonia when, on Oct. 4, they dumped a curbside roll cart into their truck. They then “noticed someone’s hand protruding from the hopper.”

The hand belonged to a 16-year-old girl — who was still alive.

The sanitation workers quickly called 911 and “assured that the teenager received the care she needed,” officials said.

In a Twitter post celebrating the sanitation workers, the DeKalb County Police Department said the girl had “fallen asleep” in the garbage can, but no further details about the nature of the incident were available.

“Not only were these gentlemen focused on serving DeKalb County with excellence,” Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said. “They also served with awareness.”

Davis Johnson and her colleagues honored the men at the start of Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board’s first in-person gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres / AJC

The Jolt: If Abrams pulls upset, expect governor’s power to shrink5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sinners’ reformation: Ex-Trump staffer turns to Georgia elections job
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 security guard dead, 1 injured after shooting at DeKalb nightclub
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Joe Hamilton: After rough outing, ‘all’s not lost’ with Zach Gibson
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia could really use Jalen Carter against Gators
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-DeKalb commissioner set for trial on federal extortion, bribery charges
DeKalb CEO pitches bonuses for most county employees
DeKalb commission to hold first in-person meeting since 2020
Featured

Credit: NETFLIX/NYT/HBO

TV best bets with ‘The White Lotus,’ Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Perry
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top