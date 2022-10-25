DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart

In a Twitter post celebrating the sanitation workers, the DeKalb County Police Department said the girl had “fallen asleep” in the garbage can, but no further details about the nature of the incident were available.

“Not only were these gentlemen focused on serving DeKalb County with excellence,” Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said. “They also served with awareness.”

Davis Johnson and her colleagues honored the men at the start of Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board’s first in-person gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.