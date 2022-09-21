DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event

DeKalb County will host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend, offering $100 prepaid debit cards to anyone who gets their first shot or a booster.
Officials said clear bookbags filled with school supplies will also be distributed at the event, which is scheduled for Saturday morning in the parking lot outside the Mall at Stonecrest. UniverSoul Circus performers will provide entertainment.
While the administration and individual county commissioners have have continued to host more targeted events, the upcoming one is believed to be the county’s first mass scale, incentivized COVID-19 vaccination push in about a year.
Previous offerings have drawn thousands of people.
DeKalb officials said 62% of county residents have been vaccinated, but only 32% have then received a booster.
Saturday’s event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and anyone 12 years or older is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster. A choice of Pfizer or Moderna will be provided.
While walk-ups are welcome, those who drive to the event will be able to remain in their vehicles while receiving shots.
Those interested are encouraged to pre-register at dekalbcountyga.gov/getvaxxed to minimize their wait time.
Vaccines are free but attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance information, and existing CDC vaccinations cards, if available.
The Mall at Stonecrest is located at 2929 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.
