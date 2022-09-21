DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event

Saturday’s event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and anyone 12 years or older is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster. A choice of Pfizer or Moderna will be provided.

While walk-ups are welcome, those who drive to the event will be able to remain in their vehicles while receiving shots.

Those interested are encouraged to pre-register at dekalbcountyga.gov/getvaxxed to minimize their wait time.

Vaccines are free but attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance information, and existing CDC vaccinations cards, if available.

The Mall at Stonecrest is located at 2929 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.