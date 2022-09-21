ajc logo
X

DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event

DeKalb County is offering $100 debit cards to people who get vaccinated at Stonecrest Mall on Saturday, Oct. 2. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County is offering $100 debit cards to people who get vaccinated at Stonecrest Mall on Saturday, Oct. 2. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Clear bookbags with school supplies will also be distributed at the event

DeKalb County will host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend, offering $100 prepaid debit cards to anyone who gets their first shot or a booster.

Officials said clear bookbags filled with school supplies will also be distributed at the event, which is scheduled for Saturday morning in the parking lot outside the Mall at Stonecrest. UniverSoul Circus performers will provide entertainment.

While the administration and individual county commissioners have have continued to host more targeted events, the upcoming one is believed to be the county’s first mass scale, incentivized COVID-19 vaccination push in about a year.

ExploreBlack bridgebuilder honored at Stone Mountain Park
ExploreCheck writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison

Previous offerings have drawn thousands of people.

DeKalb officials said 62% of county residents have been vaccinated, but only 32% have then received a booster.

Saturday’s event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and anyone 12 years or older is eligible to receive a vaccination or booster. A choice of Pfizer or Moderna will be provided.

While walk-ups are welcome, those who drive to the event will be able to remain in their vehicles while receiving shots.

Those interested are encouraged to pre-register at dekalbcountyga.gov/getvaxxed to minimize their wait time.

Vaccines are free but attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance information, and existing CDC vaccinations cards, if available.

The Mall at Stonecrest is located at 2929 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying15h ago
FDA favors updated COVID boosters for fall

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
15h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
14h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
1h ago
The Latest
Once known as Rehoboth Park, Pea Ridge Park will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 with a new playground and pavilion at 3105 Tolbert Drive, Decatur. Park Pride representatives, parks staff and county officials welcome the public to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb opens Pea Ridge Park on Sept. 21
13h ago
Black bridgebuilder honored at Stone Mountain Park
Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
17h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
21h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top