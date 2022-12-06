DeKalb moves ahead on $615M in bonds for water, sewer projects

The move also allows the county to refinance existing bonds and save about $48.5 million in future interest payments.

The DeKalb County commission voted 5-0-1 to issue the 30-year bonds, with District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson absent and District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader abstaining. Rader had previously raised concerns about the issue, saying the county could’ve saved much more on the refinancing had it acted sooner.