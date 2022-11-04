ajc logo
X

DeKalb gets five new magistrate judges

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

DeKalb County has five new magistrate judges, a move that officials said “will further assist the court in continuing to reduce the backlog of cases accumulated during the pandemic.”

Chief Magistrate Berryl A. Anderson recently appointed the new judges, who represent a more than 20% increase over current bench staffing. They’ll work in part-time positions handling civil, ordinance, criminal and protective order matters.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all courts and all types of cases hard. In DeKalb, delays in code enforcement and animal control cases have drawn particular interest from residents.

Magistrate court also handles the county’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition, the program meant to prevent evictions by distributing federal rental assistance money to those in need.

The newly appointed judges include: Mirna Andrews, who has been an assistant district attorney in the county for 12 years; Elizabeth Guerrant, who has been a supervising attorney for the Atlanta Legal Aid Society; Tom Kemp, who has spent 20 years as a prosecutor; Tamara Williams, a private practice attorney for more than 11 years; and Teri Thompson, a 23-year criminal defense attorney.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach12h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move
52m ago

Credit: Uncredited

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
12h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
20h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
20h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County

Nov. 7 is comment deadline for DeKalb 2050
22h ago
Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion
Stone Mountain Park’s Native American Festival is Nov. 3-6
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
22h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
21h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top