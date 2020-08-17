DeKalb County’s Malone Drive closed through Oct. 15

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19, Malone Drive will be closed for construction from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (SR 141) and a detour will be in place, according to a press release.
Local traffic will have access to Malone Drive from Peachtree Road from Aug. 19 until Oct. 15. The work zone will be barricaded and closed. All homes and businesses will remain accessible during the closure. The detour will remain in effect from Aug. 19 to Oct. 15. Motorists are urged to plan for possible traffic congestion and delays.
The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.
Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.
For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email at projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.