DeKalb County’s Malone Drive closed through Oct. 15

Local traffic will have access to Malone Drive from Peachtree Road from Aug. 19 until Oct. 15. The work zone will be barricaded and closed. All homes and businesses will remain accessible during the closure. The detour will remain in effect from Aug. 19 to Oct. 15. Motorists are urged to plan for possible traffic congestion and delays.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.