DeKalb County to distribute 3,600 boxes of produce, chicken for Mother’s Day

On Saturday, May 1, DeKalb County will celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 with its monthly food distribution to fight COVID-19 food insecurity, according to a press release.
Residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.
“We recognize that many families are struggling to keep food on their tables as food insecurity continues in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We know that our monthly distributions are helping families to weather this crisis.”
Beginning at 10 a.m., rain or shine, 3,600 COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four drive-through locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston,
- Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church - 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest
Partners include Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp, Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.
Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables, and protein to more than 31,000 DeKalb County families.
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and protein.
Information: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.