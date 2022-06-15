BreakingNews
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
DeKalb County opening cooling centers

DeKalb County
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

With excessive heat blistering metro Atlanta, DeKalb County is opening libraries and recreation facilities as cooling centers.

Free access to county pools will also be available from 2 to 4 p.m.

The county made the announcement Wednesday, which had an expected high of 97 degrees and “feels like” temperatures well into the triple digits. During upcoming days when the National Weather Service issues an official heat advisory, most DeKalb libraries and recreation centers will have designated cooling areas available during their normal business hours.

Exceptions include the Brookhaven and Covington libraries and the Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers, officials said.

For a full list of county libraries, click here. For a full list of county recreation centers, click here and click the arrow on the “Recreation Programs and Centers” button.

The county department of human services building at 30 Warren St. in Atlanta will also be available as a cooling center between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays when there are heat advisories.

Seniors needing assistance can also call the Senior Link Line at 770-322-2950. And homeless individuals in need of shelter can call 404-687-3500.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

