DeKalb County opening cooling centers again amid heat advisory

With another heat advisory in place, DeKalb County is making local recreation centers and libraries available as cooling centers again on Wednesday
Free access to county pools will also be available from 2 to 4 p.m.
A heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to hit 103 degrees or higher. The county has opened cooling centers several times thus far this summer.
Most county recreation centers and libraries will be available for cooling during their normal business hours. Exceptions include the Brookhaven and Covington libraries and the Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers, officials said.
For a full list of county libraries, click here. For a full list of county recreation centers, click here and click the arrow on the “Recreation Programs and Centers” button.
The county department of human services building at 30 Warren St. in Atlanta will also be available as a cooling center between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays when there are heat advisories.
Seniors needing assistance can also call the Senior Link Line at 770-322-2950. And homeless individuals in need of shelter can call 404-687-3500.
About the Author