DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson to host south precinct police meetups

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host DeKalb County South Precinct Police Meetups beginning at 2 p.m. each Saturday through June 26, according to a press release.
“I believe in cultivating and building strong relationships between our community and police,” Commissioner Johnson said. “This is why police meetups like these are so important for everyone to know we must all work together to make our communities what we want them to be currently and in the future.”
There has already been one meeting on May 22 that took place in the Starlight Heights Community on Dobbs Drive.
The officers will meet for their roll calls in the different communities throughout District 3 to further demonstrate their level of commitment and service to protecting the citizens of DeKalb before commencing to their daily routines.
The meetups will be held as follows:
- May 29, Hidden Lakes Community (Boring Road)
- June 5, Belvedere Community (San Jose Drive)
- June 12, Bouldercrest and Cedar Grove Community (Cedar Valley Lane)
- June 19, Highland Park Community (Bixler Circle)
- June 26, Kings Row Community (Luxembourg Court)
Information: contact Commissioner Larry Johnson at 404-371-2425 or www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.