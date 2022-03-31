DeKalb County begins work on ‘comprehensive equity strategy’

The Board of Commissioners voted last week to spend up to $210,000 to work with the Atlanta-based Partnership for Southern Equity to develop a comprehensive, data-driven strategy. The strategy is the next step in a process triggered in 2020, when DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson and colleagues adopted a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

Over the next year-plus, the nonprofit will provide internal interviews, training, reports and recommendations to help guide county officials and staff in their quest to create more equity — racial and otherwise — in the way the government does business, a press release said.