Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

DeKalb commissioners get 2022 committee assignments

DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

DeKalb County commissioners officially got their new committee assignments on Tuesday, charting the course for how local legislation, contracts and other business will be considered this year.

The commission has a total of five committees, which review agenda items before they’re presented to the full board. District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick, who was recently chosen as the commission’s presiding officer, was tasked with making the assignments in consultation with his colleagues.

Assignments are as follows:

  • Employee Relations & Public Safety Committee (ERPS) committee: Chair Ted Terry, members Steve Bradshaw and Jeff Rader
  • Operations (OPS) committee: Chair Mereda Davis Johnson, members Steve Bradshaw and Robert Patrick
  • Finance, Audit and Budget (FAB) committee: Chair Jeff Rader, members Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson
  • Planning, Economic Development and Community Service (PECS) committee: Chair Larry Johnson, members Jeff Rader and Mereda Davis Johnson
  • Public Works and Infrastructure (PWI) committee: Chair Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, members Ted Terry and Robert Patrick

Click here to explore the county departments that generally fall under each committee’s jurisdiction.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Developer aims to transform North DeKalb Mall into mixed-use attraction
18h ago
Doraville gives felon back tanker permit, reversing police chief’s denial
23h ago
Blaze tears through DeKalb condo complex
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top