DeKalb commissioners get 2022 committee assignments

DeKalb County commissioners officially got their new committee assignments on Tuesday, charting the course for how local legislation, contracts and other business will be considered this year.
The commission has a total of five committees, which review agenda items before they’re presented to the full board. District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick, who was recently chosen as the commission’s presiding officer, was tasked with making the assignments in consultation with his colleagues.
Assignments are as follows:
- Employee Relations & Public Safety Committee (ERPS) committee: Chair Ted Terry, members Steve Bradshaw and Jeff Rader
- Operations (OPS) committee: Chair Mereda Davis Johnson, members Steve Bradshaw and Robert Patrick
- Finance, Audit and Budget (FAB) committee: Chair Jeff Rader, members Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson
- Planning, Economic Development and Community Service (PECS) committee: Chair Larry Johnson, members Jeff Rader and Mereda Davis Johnson
- Public Works and Infrastructure (PWI) committee: Chair Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, members Ted Terry and Robert Patrick
Click here to explore the county departments that generally fall under each committee’s jurisdiction.
About the Author
Editors' Picks