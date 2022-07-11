ajc logo
DeKalb commissioner to hold ‘stuff the bus’ school supply drive

Dekalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson speaks at a press conference in Decatur announcing a $284 million water infrastructure finance and innovation act loan to Dekalb County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Dekalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson speaks at a press conference in Decatur announcing a $284 million water infrastructure finance and innovation act loan to Dekalb County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Donations will help local children as new school year looms

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will hold her third annual “stuff the bus” event this weekend, collecting school supplies for underserved children in the district.

Residents can donate new, unopened school supplies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two difference locations: Northlake Mall (4800 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta) and South DeKalb Plaza (2726 Candler Road in Decatur, across the street from the Gallery at South DeKalb).

“Many families are in need of assistance due to economic hardships,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “By donating essential items, local children can enter the school year with the tools and confidence they need to be successful.”

ExploreDeKalb cuts more than 500 teaching positions but without layoffs

While Cochran-Johnson said school supplies are “highly needed” for children of all ages and grades, she did provide some suggestions. They include:

  • Back Packs
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Paper
  • Notebooks (composition style)
  • Pencils and Pens
  • Crayons
  • Colored Pencils
  • Rulers
  • Tape (Scotch brand)
  • Safety Scissors
  • Binders (all sizes)
  • Glue sticks
  • Folders
  • Highlighters
  • Earphones or earbuds (not wireless)
  • Chromebooks
  • Calculators (TI-84 and 85)

All donations will be given to the DeKalb County School District to be distributed to local children in need.

The new school year begins Aug. 8.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

