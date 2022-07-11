DeKalb commissioner to hold ‘stuff the bus’ school supply drive

Residents can donate new, unopened school supplies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two difference locations: Northlake Mall (4800 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta) and South DeKalb Plaza (2726 Candler Road in Decatur, across the street from the Gallery at South DeKalb).

“Many families are in need of assistance due to economic hardships,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “By donating essential items, local children can enter the school year with the tools and confidence they need to be successful.”