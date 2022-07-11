DeKalb commissioner to hold ‘stuff the bus’ school supply drive

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will hold her third annual “stuff the bus” event this weekend, collecting school supplies for underserved children in the district.
Residents can donate new, unopened school supplies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at two difference locations: Northlake Mall (4800 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta) and South DeKalb Plaza (2726 Candler Road in Decatur, across the street from the Gallery at South DeKalb).
“Many families are in need of assistance due to economic hardships,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “By donating essential items, local children can enter the school year with the tools and confidence they need to be successful.”
While Cochran-Johnson said school supplies are “highly needed” for children of all ages and grades, she did provide some suggestions. They include:
- Back Packs
- Hand Sanitizer
- Paper
- Notebooks (composition style)
- Pencils and Pens
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Rulers
- Tape (Scotch brand)
- Safety Scissors
- Binders (all sizes)
- Glue sticks
- Folders
- Highlighters
- Earphones or earbuds (not wireless)
- Chromebooks
- Calculators (TI-84 and 85)
All donations will be given to the DeKalb County School District to be distributed to local children in need.
The new school year begins Aug. 8.
