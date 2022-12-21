DeKalb board makes abortion investigations ‘lowest possible priority’

The resolution adopted by DeKalb on Tuesday was first presented by Commissioner Ted Terry over the summer, shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade and paved the way for Georgia’s controversial ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy to go into effect.

Terry’s resolution urges local authorities to make investigating abortion and other reproductive health care choices “the lowest possible priority.” (DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has already said she wouldn’t pursue prosecution of abortion cases.)